Suspect in armed assault near Esterel resort arrested, released

Quebec provincial police (SQ) have released the 53-year-old man they arrested Sunday in connection with an armed assault that injured one person on Friday in Esterel, in the Laurentians.

"The suspect was to appear by videoconference over the weekend," said SQ spokesperson Laura Hervé.

However, the man was eventually released with a promise to appear at a later date, the SQ said in an update late Sunday afternoon.

"Following the interrogation of this person, a file has been submitted to the director of criminal and penal prosecutions," the statement reads. "The analysis of the man's version did not allow charges to be laid at this time."

The SQ said will not make any further comment "so as not to prejudice the ongoing investigation."

On Friday, around 12:45 p.m., the police were called to intervene in an assault with a weapon on Fridolin-Simard Road.

Although the victim "suffered significant injuries (...), most likely from a firearm", they are not life-threatening, the spokesperson said.

Esterel Mayor Frank Pappas told reporters Friday that the victim was named Valeri Tarasenko.

Hervé added that "the investigation is still ongoing in this case."

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 9, 2022.