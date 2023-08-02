Superior Court strikes down parts of Quebec's Bill 40
A group representing English-language school boards in Quebec is applauding a Superior Court judgment that struck down several sections of the province's controversial Bill 40.
In a ruling issued Wednesday, Justice Sylvain Lussier said English school boards in Quebec have the right to manage their own schools and that the bill went too far to try to abolish them.
Bill 40 was adopted in the National Assembly in 2020 and turned the school boards into school service centres. Less than six months later, parts of the bill that applied to English boards were suspended by Quebec Superior Court.
After hearing the case on its merits, the court ruled in favour of the English school boards by striking down parts of the law.
"We are extremely pleased that our rights to control and manage our school have been recognized and respected with this decision," said Russell Copeman, executive director of the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA), one of the groups that launched the legal challenge.
"We hope that the Government of Quebec will decide not to appeal this clear decision that is, again, a clear victory, for the control and management rights of the English-speaking community, based on section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms."
Justice Lussier wrote in a 125-page ruling that certain sections of the government's bill violated the Charter, including the requirement that only parent representative becomes chair or vice chair of a school service centre board of director.
"The court concludes … that eliminating more than 90% of potential candidates for the position of commissioner or councillor does not constitute a 'minimal' interference with the right to stand as a candidate," the ruling stated.
"The Tribunal finds that the infringement of the rights of the English-speaking minority and section 23 rights holders is not justified."
It also said the presence of unelected staff members on the council and the establishment of budgetary measures sent directly from the education ministry to schools -- by-passing the school board -- are unconstitutional.
On the latter point, Copeman pointed to an example during the pandemic in which English school boards made the decision to install air purifiers, whereas many French school service centres didn't because the government didn't think it was necessary.
The judge also said in his decision that the Quebec government has to consult the English-speaking community before it makes changes in public education.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
