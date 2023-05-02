Drainville on defence: shifts responsibility for extra fees to school service centres
It's time to change the "culture" of school service centers to make them more accountable, says Bernard Drainville, who says he plans to introduce a new bill on school governance.
The education minister faced a barrage of questions from opposition MNAs on Tuesday as they studied his department's budget.
Seemingly exasperated by the pointed questions of his Liberal counterpart, Marwah Rizqy, on the issue of fees charged to parents, Drainville urged the directors general of school service centers to "speak up."
Rizqy gave the example of a parent who was surprised to have to pay more than $1,000 a year for their child to have access to school transportation and lunch service at the public school.
This is a "crushing blow" and a "shock" for families already struggling with galloping inflation, she said.
Minister Drainville replied that parents who were dissatisfied with the amounts charged should go to their school service centers and ask for a review of the fee schedule.
"You have to know how to put the responsibility on the right decision maker," he said.
"It's as if, as soon as there is a problem somewhere in a school ... in Quebec, it should always be the minister who ultimately has to answer for everything, at all times, about everything that happens. The culture will have to change," he said.
PQ member Pascal Bérubé recalled that the school service centers were a "CAQ creation."
Indeed, in February 2020, the Legault government adopted Bill 40 while invoking closure, replacing school boards with service centers.
Since then, he has been "very critical of his own creation," Bérubé said. "What did we gain?" he asked.
