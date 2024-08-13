Sun Youth football teams need a new home field before season kicks off

Sun Youth football teams will be without a home field starting September, leaving the organization scrambling to find a new field in time for the season to kick off.

"If we don't have a place to go, what's going to happen to this team?" said Peter Elenakis, whose 9-year-old son plays football with the organization at Jeanne-Mance Park.

Parents were told during a meeting with Sun Youth staff on Monday that the field will be closed for renovation as of Sept. 1

"We don't want to lose the season, and we want the teams to stay together and have this great place to play and practice," said Elenakis, who lives a short walk away. "It's our home field."

The group has five teams, with 150 to 200 kids and teens playing each season.

"The concern is there," said Sun Youth football coach Jesse Blizzard. "Parents have voiced their concern, and I understand."

Guinness Rider, director of community services and sports at Sun Youth, believes a solution will come in time. He added that his team is working with the city to find a field.

"We have a couple of options in place and we're seeking the best ones," he said.

Sun Youth said it hasn't received a date yet for when construction will be completed.

"There will be construction and renovations as far as we know through September, all the way through to the spring and probably parts of the summer," said Rider.

The City of Montreal did not answer CTV News Montreal's request for an interview.

Despite the uncertainty, Rider said there's hope and excitement for what's next.

"This field does need renovations and we are very happy that they are going forward and doing this," he said.

Sun Youth's football program is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, a significant milestone for Blizzard, who started playing with the organization at the age of 11.

Today, he's responsible for running the program.

"For me to be here this long, it means a lot," he said.

Sun Youth's five teams will play at Jeanne Mance Park on Aug. 24 to mark the special anniversary.