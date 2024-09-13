Cree school teachers in Quebec to walk off the job

Teachers, education professionals and school support staff at the Cree School Board will soon be walking off the job.

The Centrale des syndicats du Québec, to which these unions are affiliated, announced Friday that strike notices had already been sent to the Cree School Board.

Approximately 1,200 education workers will be affected.

Teachers will be walking off the job on Sept. 25, 26 and 27. Professionals will do the same on Oct. 4, 7 and 8, while support staff will also be walking off the job on Oct. 1, 2 and 3.

These unions are among the few in the public sector, along with the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), to have still not succeeded in renewing their collective agreement.

The agreements expired on March 31, 2023, as was the case for all public sector union members.