Motorcyclist killed after crash on Highway 15 in Montreal

A 31-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision on Montreal's Highway 15 on Thursday evening.

Quebec provincial police say the incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. as she tried to avoid vehicles slowing down in front of her.

Officers explain she was driving on the northbound Highway 15 near Highway 40 when traffic "suddenly" halted.

"The 31-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries. She was transported to hospital, where unfortunately she was pronounced dead," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Nicolas Scholtus.

Another motorcyclist, aged 19, suffered minor injuries.

An SQ reconstructionist was on the scene on Thursday evening to analyze the scene.

The incident caused the closure of several lanes.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2024.