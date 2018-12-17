

Sun Youth began handing out food baskets to Montrealers in need on Monday, albeit with a few changes to the decades-old tradition.

The charity agency recently moved to 6700 Park Ave. and so staff had to figure out where to put donated and purchased items.

Over the next week Sun Youth will hand out food baskets to about 5,000 families, and those families are getting to choose which vegetables and meats they want.

"It's been a difficult year but I think in the end we're super proud, we're super happy because it's a lot better for our clientele," said Ann St-Arnaud of Sun Youth.

The charity's co-founder, Sid Stevens, said staff members enjoy the new space.

"We've gone from the 19th century to the 21st century," said Stevens.

Meanwhile many charities are accepting food donations, but say they prefer to accept money since they can use that more efficiently than the public.

Charity groups like The Depot say they have arrangements to get bulk food prices from several suppliers, and so can buy much more for the same amount of money than donors.

