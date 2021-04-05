MONTREAL -- Eric Staal is set to play his first game with the Montreal Canadiens Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

Staal, 36, is expected to play centre with Jonathan Drouin and Tyler Toffoli, while Jake Evans is expected to be scratched from the lineup.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi has been moved to the fourth line with Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen.

Staal was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres on March 26 in return for third- and fifth-round picks in 2021. He then had to serve a seven-day quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols.

"I'm going to have to keep things simple and focus on the details," Staal said in a video conference Monday morning.

"After a long break because of the quarantine, I'll also have to keep my on-ice time short."

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native has three goals and seven assists in 32 games with the Sabres this season. Staal has 1,031 points in 1,272 career NHL games.