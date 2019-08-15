Featured Video
SQ investigating apparent murder-suicide in western Quebec town
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 7:29AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 15, 2019 8:39AM EDT
The Sureté du Quebec believes the bodies of a woman and child discovered Wednesday in Western Quebec were the result of a murder-suicide.
Police said Thursday that the deceased are 40-year-old Julie Meunier of Montreal and a five-year-old girl. It's not known if the child was Meunier's daughter.
The bodies were found Wednesday afternoon in a cottage on Tour du Lac Rd. in the town of Lac-des-Plages, about 30 km west of Mont Tremblant.
Police are still determining the exact cause of death and what led up to the incident.
