STM closes 3 metro stations on Blue Line due to structural issues

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has closed three metro stations on the Blue Line — Saint-Michel, Fabre and D'Iberville — indefinitely as a preventive safety measure after discovering major structural issues.

"The ongoing work at the Saint-Michel station has revealed significant deterioration of certain main beams above the walkway, following an assessment by the engineering teams," the STM said in a press release.

"Given the location of the track equipment necessary for train turnaround, the Fabre and D’Iberville stations must also be closed."

The public transit agency said that further assessments are required to determine the structural work to be carried out, which will likely take several days or even weeks.

(Credit STM)

"As the STM's priority is to ensure the safety of its employees and customers, the Company has taken the difficult decision to cease metro service at these three stations immediately."

The STM will provide a shuttle bus service (line 809) between Saint-Michel and Jean-Talon metro stations as of Thursday evening. The shuttle will stop at each metro station on this section of the Blue Line and will run in both directions.

The transit agency noted that STM workers will be on hand to assist metro riders. For more information, the STM recommends using the route planner and unchecking the metro option.

"This event comes at a time when the STM has received confirmation of the absence of funding from the Quebec government's Plan québécois des infrastructures for its asset maintenance and universal accessibility projects," the STM added.

"Despite the STM's requests and representations, no additional credit has been granted by the provincial government in this area since 2022. To avoid an increase in our investment deficit, $560 million would be needed annually to ensure the maintenance of aging assets and infrastructure that have reached the end of their useful life."