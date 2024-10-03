MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man found dead with signs of violence on his body in Sherbrooke

    A Sûreté du Québec police car in Montreal, September 10, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Pres) A Sûreté du Québec police car in Montreal, September 10, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Pres)
    Share

    A 21-year-old man was found lifeless in Sherbrooke, in the Eastern Townships, on Thursday afternoon.

    Marks of violence were visible on the victim's body, said Frédéric Deshaies, spokesman for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

    Sherbrooke police were called late in the afternoon to a residence on rue George-Cusson, the SQ said.

    The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Mr Deshaies.

    The SQ's Crimes Against the Person Division is conducting the investigation to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding the event.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 3, 2024.

