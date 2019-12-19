MONTREAL -- The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating after the body of a man was found in a Maxi grocery store parking lot Wednesday night.

Local officers from the Régie intermunicipale de police Thérèse-de-Blainville received a 911 call at 8 :40 p.m. about the incident on Labelle Boulevard in Rosemère, north of Montreal.

“Onsite, officers found an unconscious man in his 30s,” said SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau. “He was transported to Saint-Eustache Hospital, where he was declared dead.”

The death is considered suspicious and was transferred to provincial police.

“Every time the cause of death is not clearly established, it’s written in police law that small police corps have to transfer it to us,” Bilodeau explained.

She said it is too early to say if the death is related to gangs or organized crime.

There is still a perimeter up in the area and investigators plan to continue combing the scene Thursday morning.