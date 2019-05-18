Featured Video
SQ confirm Brossard murder linked to organized crime
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 10:15AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 18, 2019 12:24PM EDT
Quebec's provincial police have confirmed that a murder in Brossard in May was connected to organized crime.
"New elements found indicate that the homicide in Brossard is linked to organized crime," the SQ tweeted on Friday.
On May 10, a 25-year-old man was gunned down at Pizzeria Sofia, a restaurant in the DIX30 shopping complex in the Montreal suburb.
A toched car and gun were later found.
The suspect is still at large, with the SQ and SPAL in charge of the investigation.
De nouveaux éléments entourant l’#homicide survenu à Brossard le 10 mai dernier portent à croire qu’il serait relié au #CrimeOrganisé. La Sûreté du Québec prend la responsabilité de l’enquête avec la collaboration du Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil.— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) May 17, 2019
