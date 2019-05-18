

Quebec's provincial police have confirmed that a murder in Brossard in May was connected to organized crime.

"New elements found indicate that the homicide in Brossard is linked to organized crime," the SQ tweeted on Friday.

On May 10, a 25-year-old man was gunned down at Pizzeria Sofia, a restaurant in the DIX30 shopping complex in the Montreal suburb.

A toched car and gun were later found.

The suspect is still at large, with the SQ and SPAL in charge of the investigation.