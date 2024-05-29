MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 2 arrested in connection with wave of arson attacks in Laval

    Alexandre Noris Badescu (left) and Riccardo Hans-Douyon (right) are facing numerous charges in connection with a wave of arson attacks in Laval. (Laval police) Alexandre Noris Badescu (left) and Riccardo Hans-Douyon (right) are facing numerous charges in connection with a wave of arson attacks in Laval. (Laval police)
    Laval police (SPL) have arrested two people in connection with five suspected cases of arson.

    "Over the course of 2023, several businesses and residences suffered arson attacks, including three restaurants and two vehicles," police note. "In the majority of cases, the modus operandi was essentially the same."

    Alexandre Noris Badescu, 19, and Riccardo Hans-Douyon, 22, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit arson, arson and possession of incendiary materials.

    They are expected to remain in custody until their next appearance at the Laval courthouse on May 30.

    According to police, the damages total more than $2 million.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to call the confidential police hotline at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL-230421-020.

