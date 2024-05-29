2 men in hospital after collision in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

Two men are in hospital after a collision in Montreal's west-end Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 11 p.m. Tuesday about the crash on the corner of Gouin and Sunnybrooke boulevards.

According to Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police, witnesses explain that an SUV was heading west on Gouin Boulevard.

"He was waiting to make a left turn towards Sunnybrooke," she said. "The impact would have occurred when the car, coming from the opposite direction, would have lost control, possibly at high speed."

The 18-year-old driver of the car was rushed to hospital.

"He was unconscious," said Chèvrefils. "Despite his important injuries, we do not fear for his life."

The driver of the SUV, a 45-year-old man, was also sent to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A security perimeter was set up to allow investigators to determine the events leading up to the collision.