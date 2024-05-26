Loyola High School students help out with springtime cleaning for Montreal West seniors
Students at Loyola High School helped out with spring cleaning as part of a new initiative to connect students with local seniors.
As the years go by, Judy MacDonald says it's become harder for her to tackle spring cleaning tasks.
"Some of it I've neglected," said the 80-year-old Montreal West resident.
She said that's why she jumped at the chance to receive help.
"Now, I've got everything clean and up-to-date and hopefully it'll last the summer," she said.
She says that's all because of an initiative between Montreal West and Loyola High School.
A first in the neighbourhood, the idea is simple: have students help residents with reduced mobility with their outdoor spring chores.
"We've actually done this shed over here so far … We took out all the stuff, we sprayed it with the hose, we cleaned everything. Now, we're going to go over to the deck I'm pretty sure, and fix everything there. And then we have a couple more things to do and then I think we'll be done," explained Kye Philips, a Grade 8 student.
Eighteen students signed up to be part of the first cohort of the program. The time they spent helping with chores Saturdya is counting towards the mandatory community service hours Loyola students need to do.
Two Grade 8 students say participating is about more than just a school requirement.
"It's really good helping out someone who can't really help themselves out as much," said Thomas Yeates.
"Even if I already finished all my hours, I'd probably still do it. It's like I'm not even thinking that it's for school. It's more as in, I'm just helping the community," said Philips.
For Eleanor Henoch and Fred Braman, the help is coming at just the right moment.
"I was unwell for a little while, so I just couldn't attack the gardens. It just seemed overwhelming," Henoch said.
With two kids of their own who attended Loyola, the couple says it feels confident having the students handle tasks.
"They teach their kids to be involved in their community and to help people," said Braman.
Montreal West's senior's advisory committee dubbed May 25 as Caring Neighbourhood Day — a fitting name that goes a long way toward supporting older residents, said Colleen Feeney, a Town of Montreal West councillor.
"One of our goals is to do some more of those intergenerational activities," Feeney said. "All those kinds of things help stop ageism."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Blaine Higgs 'furious' over sexual education presentation
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has shared his anger on social media over a presentation in at least four high schools.
Driver, 18, gets $3,000 ticket, 32 demerit points after speeding on Laval boulevard
A young driver received a hefty fine from Laval police after they say he was driving nearly 100 km/h over the posted speed limit.
This type of screen time has the worst effect on kids: experts
According to some experts, there is one type of screen time that is continuously excessive, and it's having a severe effect on our children.
Trump confronts repeated boos during raucous Libertarian convention speech
Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing Saturday night’s Libertarian Party National Convention.
Grayson Murray, two-time PGA Tour winner, dead at 30
Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning at age 30, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.
Man throws flaming liquid on New York City subway, burns fellow rider
A man set a cup of liquid on fire and tossed it at fellow subway rider in New York City, setting the victim's shirt ablaze and injuring him.
At least 9 dead in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after severe weather roars across region
Powerful storms killed at least nine people and left a wide trail of destruction Sunday across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after obliterating homes and destroying a truck stop where drivers took shelter during the latest deadly weather to strike the central U.S.
As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north
Cases of Lyme disease have now increased more than 1,000 per cent in a decade as the warming climate pushes the boundaries of a range of pathogens and risk factors northward.
12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on way to Dublin
Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday hit turbulence, airport authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Bigger than just music:' Canadians remember Punjabi rapper two years after killing
Shub Karman was out for a recent walk in Calgary, when he passed a car full of kids singing along to the music of his favourite Punjabi rapper.
-
Female driver dead after collision in Oshawa
A female driver has died after a collision in Oshawa on Sunday morning, police say.
-
'Language is identity': Indigenous Ontario legislator to make history at Queen's Park
Decades after being punished in a residential school for speaking his own language, Sol Mamakwa will hold the powerful to account at Ontario's legislature in the very same language past governments tried to bury.
Ottawa
-
Should you buy new or resale house? Here's what you need to know
There are many decisions to make before deciding to buy a house and one of those is whether to buy a new or a resale one.
-
Here's what you need to know about Ottawa Race Weekend
Thousands of runners will lace up their sneakers this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. Here is everything you need to know about Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, including road closures.
-
Canada invests $171.6 million to support 5 science organizations in Ottawa
Five research and science organizations in Ottawa are going to receive up to $171.6 million from Canada, announced the government.
Atlantic
-
Blaine Higgs 'furious' over sexual education presentation
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has shared his anger on social media over a presentation in at least four high schools.
-
57-year-old Carleton man dead following boating accident: P.E.I. RCMP
A 57-year-old man from Carleton, P.E.I., has died following a boating incident in the Summerside Harbour.
-
As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north
Cases of Lyme disease have now increased more than 1,000 per cent in a decade as the warming climate pushes the boundaries of a range of pathogens and risk factors northward.
N.L.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Northern Ontario
-
'Language is identity': Indigenous Ontario legislator to make history at Queen's Park
Decades after being punished in a residential school for speaking his own language, Sol Mamakwa will hold the powerful to account at Ontario's legislature in the very same language past governments tried to bury.
-
Suspect sought in suspicious death in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak with in connection with a suspicious death.
-
Out-of-control fire rages southeast of Cobalt, Ont.
A now 134-hectare fire is burning three kilometres southeast of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake, the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says.
London
-
Huron County fire crews tackle blaze at Goderich, Ont. Home Hardware
Huron County fire crews spent Saturday evening extinguishing a fire at hardware store in Goderich.
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things. Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London Knights open Memorial Cup with a shutout victory
London shutout Drummondville 4-0 Saturday afternoon to get their first victory, and guarantee at least a playoff spot in the Canadian Hockey League championship tournament.
Kitchener
-
KW Titans lose to London in Basketball Super League finals
Much like the Kitchener Rangers, the KW Titans season has ended at the hands of a team from London.
-
Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. save man walking in Hwy. 407 lanes
A pair of Purolator transport truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. are being hailed as heroes for their efforts in helping a person in crisis.
-
Girls Can Fly lands back at Region of Waterloo Airport
An annual event aimed at encouraging girls and women to get involved in aviation landed back at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.
Windsor
-
Search underway for missing swimmer on Lake St. Clair
A search is currently underway for a Michigan man who police said jumped into the waters of Lake St. Clair on Saturday afternoon and did not resurface.
-
Bodies recovered in search off Sandpoint Beach
Windsor police report the bodies of two young men swept underwater by the current near Sandpoint Beach on Thursday have been recovered.
-
New pro wrestling promotion holding its first show in Leamington next weekend
On June 1, Noble Champions Group will present its inaugural event called In Your Town at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County residents unite to support those with multiple sclerosis
On Sunday, residents from Simcoe County gathered in Barrie to show their support for those with multiple sclerosis.
-
Coldwater Lions Club annual duck race returns
The annual Coldwater Duck Race, hosted by the Coldwater Lions Club, took place on Saturday.
-
Community unites for 12th annual 'Walk for Suicide Awareness' in Barrie
Dozens participated in the 12th annual Walk for Suicide Awareness event on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
'Making his legacy come alive': Ball hockey tournament honours fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien
Dozens gathered at a rink in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Saturday to play in a ball hockey tournament in honour of fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien.
-
Whitecaps offering free tickets to fans attending Saturday's Messi-less match
In the wake of major disappointment among soccer fans who were hoping to see Lionel Messi play at BC Place on Saturday, the Vancouver Whitecaps are offering what seems to be a consolation prize.
-
Fatal plane crash reported near Squamish, B.C.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed it is working with local Mounties and the BC Coroners Service after a plane crash near Squamish, B.C. Friday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Whitecaps offering free tickets to fans attending Saturday's Messi-less match
In the wake of major disappointment among soccer fans who were hoping to see Lionel Messi play at BC Place on Saturday, the Vancouver Whitecaps are offering what seems to be a consolation prize.
-
Fatal plane crash reported near Squamish, B.C.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed it is working with local Mounties and the BC Coroners Service after a plane crash near Squamish, B.C. Friday night.
-
No merger: BC Conservatives rejected non-competition deal, BC United says
BC Conservatives have rejected a non-competition deal proposed by BC United, the party formerly known as the BC Liberals says, putting an end to talks about a possible merge between the two parties.
Winnipeg
-
Who is Buffalo Woman? Serial killer trial hears of police efforts to identify victim
In mid-March 2022, a young Indigenous woman stood outside Winnipeg's Salvation Army and spoke with a man who invited her back to his home.
-
‘It’s pretty alarming’: Urban wildlife encounters in Winnipeg this week
When you consider what kind of animals you might encounter in your Winnipeg neighborhood, a bear probably isn’t on your list.
-
Part of Pembina Highway closed after pedestrian hit by vehicle
Police have shut down part of Pembina Highway after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Calgary police looking for woman, 22, missing since Friday
Calgary police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing from the northwest community of Sage Hill.
-
Road closures in effect for Calgary Marathon
Several roads are closed for the Calgary Marathon on Sunday morning.
-
Stampeders pounce on Lions for 30-6 pre-season win
An early heads-up play by Marken Michel was all the Calgary Stampeders needed to propel them to a 30-6 pre-season win over the B.C. Lions at McMahon Stadium on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Marchment scores winner, Stars beat Oilers 3-1 to even Western Conference final 1-1
Mason Marchment scored the winner early in the third period as the Dallas Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Saturday to even the NHL's Western Conference final 1-1.
-
As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north
Cases of Lyme disease have now increased more than 1,000 per cent in a decade as the warming climate pushes the boundaries of a range of pathogens and risk factors northward.
-
Lauther's late field goal lifts Roughriders over Elks 28-27 in pre-season action
Brett Lauther’s 23-yard field goal with 23 seconds left lifted the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 28-27 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday in CFL pre-season action.
Regina
-
'Inspires a sense of adventure': Sask. man conquers Mount Everest
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
-
Endangered little brown bats in prairies under study by university research teams
Research teams from the University of Regina and the University of Winnipeg are working to study migration patterns of the endangered little brown bat.
-
Regina city councillor Andrew Stevens not running in next municipal election
After eight years of serving on Regina’s City Council, Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens will not be running again in the next municipal election.
Saskatoon
-
Hundreds walk in Saskatoon to raise awareness for Alzheimer's
A walking party of 200 people gathered at River Landing Amphitheatre on Saturday to prepare for either a one or four-kilometer walk to advocate awareness for Alzheimer's, dementia, and other neuro-degenerative diseases.
-
'Inspires a sense of adventure': Sask. man conquers Mount Everest
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
-
Sask. swimmer qualifies for 2024 Olympic Games, sets Canadian record
A swimmer from Saskatoon has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.