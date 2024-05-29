Man faces kidnapping charges after Amber Alert issued in Quebec
A man accused of abducting two children in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region has been officially charged with kidnapping.
Quebec provincial police issued an Amber Alert on Monday for two toddlers allegedly taken at 9:30 a.m. from Saint-Vallier, about 30 kilometres east of Quebec City.
According to Noovo Info, the 40-year-old is also facing a charge of failing to provide the necessities of life to a minor(s).
He cannot be named as there is a publication ban in place to protect the children.
The charges he is facing could add up to 10 years in prison, and Crown prosecutors are opposing his release.
Police say information from the public helped locate the two toddlers, who were found safe and sound.
The Amber Alert was cancelled at 3:30 p.m., six hours after the children went missing.
The man is expected to remain in custody until his subsequent hearing, slated for next week.
