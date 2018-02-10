

The Canadian Press





Divers with the Surete du Quebec have located the snowmobile belonging to two men who have been missing since Thursday night.

The snowmobile was found underwater, 300 metres from the shore of Hungry Bay in Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka.

Searches will continue in an attempt to locate two men, ages 29 and 30.

An SQ spokesperson said they're working with the possibility that the men were swept away by the river's current.

Family members reported the pair missing around 3 p.m. Friday, after they left together on the same snowmobile.

Surete du Quebec officers searched the areas of St. Barbe, Valleyfield, and the Beauharnois canal -- particularly trails and snowbanks.

An SQ spokesperson said divers conducted searches on Saturday, and a helicopter will be used for an aerial search.