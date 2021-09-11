Advertisement
SPVM searching for culprits behind COVID protest fires
Published Saturday, September 11, 2021 10:36PM EDT
An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo)
MONTREAL -- The SPVM are searching for those responsible for committing two criminal acts — mischief and arson — at a Saturday protest against COVID-19 measures.
One person threw an incendiary object on the roof of a residential building, while another set fire to a portable toilet.
No arrests were made, no tickets were administered, and no one was injured, according to a spokesperson for the SPVM.