SPVM's collision squad investigating collision that sent 62-year-old man to hospital
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, February 16, 2019 12:35PM EST
Montreal police are investigating a collision in Verdun that sent a man, 62, to hospital with serious upper body injuries.
Just before 9 p.m. on Friday night, a car travelling west on Wellington St. struck a pedestrian while he was crossing the street.
He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but is now stable, police say.
The driver, a 48-year-old man, met with investigators.
The exact cause of the accident, however, is undetermined.
