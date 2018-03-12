

CTV Montreal





A morning fight between four employees of a Cote-des-Neiges restaurant ended in violence when a man in his 60's was stabbed.

Police say the altercation happened at Al-Amine Lebanese restaurant on Lacombe Avenue around 8:40 a.m.

According to witneses, an ex-employee entered the restaurant and an argument ensued.

The male victim sustained stab wounds to the upper body, and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, a 56-year-old man, was arrested and transported to a detention centre for questionning.

Investigators are en route to the scene.

More to come.