SPVM investigates stabbing by ex-employee of Cote-des-Neiges restaurant
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 11:03AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 12, 2018 11:28AM EDT
A morning fight between four employees of a Cote-des-Neiges restaurant ended in violence when a man in his 60's was stabbed.
Police say the altercation happened at Al-Amine Lebanese restaurant on Lacombe Avenue around 8:40 a.m.
According to witneses, an ex-employee entered the restaurant and an argument ensued.
The male victim sustained stab wounds to the upper body, and was transported to hospital in critical condition.
The suspect, a 56-year-old man, was arrested and transported to a detention centre for questionning.
Investigators are en route to the scene.
More to come.
