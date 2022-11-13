Spouse to appear in court in woman's homicide south of Montreal

A man will face charges following the killing of a 60-year-old woman on Saturday in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, in the Montérégie region.

The woman's spouse was arrested Saturday night by Sûreté du Québec (SQ). It is the same individual who was arrested and questioned by police in the evening.

The 64-year-old man is expected to appear by videoconference on Sunday at the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu courthouse.

The victim has also been identified. She is 69-year-old Donna Callahan.

Police report that she was found seriously injured Saturday afternoon at her home after a relative called 911 to report that she had missed an appointment. She was transported to a local hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The municipal police department then transferred the file to the SQ, which is conducting the investigation in this case.

"The investigation is still ongoing. Technicians from the Forensic Identification Service and the Forensic Science Laboratory were still on site Sunday morning. There will also be an autopsy on the victim to determine the cause of death,'' said SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay on Sunday morning.