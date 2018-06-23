

CTV Montreal





A South Shore bus driver is being investigated after being caught texting while driving.

In footage obtained by CTV News, the driver for the Reseau de Transport de Longueuil can be seen texting for 40 seconds before putting his phone down. The bus is a Number 45 Panama Express accordion-style bus and appears to be on the Champlain Bridge at the time of the incident.

According to the SAAQ, texting at the wheel demonstrates the three main types of driver distraction: visual as the driver’s eyes aren’t on the road, manual as their hands are occupied and cognitive, since the driver’s mind is not fully on their driving.

A spokesperson for the RTL said the agency is taking the situation seriously and that bus drivers must respect the Highway Safety Code.

The RTL declined to comment further on any disciplinary action the driver may face.

In 2016, the RTL reprimanded a driver for using her phone while driving, but wouldn’t say exactly how she was penalized.

Under the Highway Safety Code, drivers caught texting or using a cell phone while on the road can be fined $300 to $600 for a first offence and repeat offenders could have their license suspended and given five demerit points.