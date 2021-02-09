MONTREAL -- Quebec eased up on COVID-19 restrictions this week -- right as it announced that more variants of the virus have arrived, with two patients infected with the South African variant.

Authorities said in their daily briefing that in this new era, testing is key, and not just in terms of increased DNA sequencing of test samples to track the variants.

Premier François Legault also had a favour to ask: if you start showing signs of COVID-19, head to a testing centre immediately, he said in his daily briefing Tuesday.

"People, on average, wait over two days before they go get tested," said Legault, describing recent Quebec statistics.

"It's much too late," he said. "As soon as you have symptoms, you should go get tested. We have a lot of testing capacity, it doesn't take long, and it doesn't take long, either, to get the results."

TRACKING THE VARIANTS

Not all COVID-19 samples are tested to see if they're the old variant, or one of the new, more dangerous variants. But Quebec is also ramping up its ability to try to keep track of the variants, said Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda.

To do that surveillance, a certain percentage of overall samples are randomly, or semi-randomly, selected to have their DNA sequenced, to see which variant of COVID-19 they are.

"We have increased, in Quebec, the capacity to eight per cent of the samples," said Arruda. Then "we will be reaching 10, we believe, then 15" per cent.

That's an achievement compared to the rest of North America, he said. Other Canadian provinces are testing about three per cent of samples to check for variants, while in the U.S. the average is about one per cent.

It should put Quebec in a good position to keep track, he said, especially because the samples are not taken completely and random and "we apply criteria with people who have come back from travelling abroad."

Quebec authorities had previously announced there were eight variant cases in the province, all of the U.K. variant.

Now, two more variants have arrived: one from South Africa and one that's still under investigation to see exactly what it is.

SOUTH AFRICAN VARIANT IDENTIFIED IN ABITIBI

According to public health statistics published Tuesday, there are two confirmed cases of the South African variant in Quebec and one patient has the variant under investigation.

There are undoubtedly other patients infected with variants who haven't yet been identified, said Arruda, as is always the case.

"There are always more cases than we can predict," he said, but to him, "the present numbers in Quebec are relatively low" when compared with other provinces with many more variant cases per capita, including Alberta and Ontario.

The two South African variant cases were both in the Abitibi region, Arruda said. He mentioned an outbreak tied to a fast-food restaurant, and one tied to a party, that gave the province the first indication the variant had arrived.

Later, however, he said that that variant's spread in the region was successfully stemmed.

"The two cases in the Abititi, the two cases of the South African [variant], did not keep transmitting in the Abitibi area, but we had to keep an eye on it," he said. "We had to remain vigilant."

This is a developing story that will be updated.