Man arrested after police pursuit in Montreal

A man in his 20s is in police custody after a vehicle pursuit in Montreal.

At 1 a.m., the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it tried to intercept a vehicle for a “road safety code infraction” on Highway 40 East near Lacordaire Boulevard.

According to the force, the driver of the car refused to stop, so officers had to use road spikes to force him to halt.

The driver finally pulled over near Tricentenaire Boulevard, where he was arrested by police.

“He will remain detained until he appears in court,” the SQ notes. “He could face charges of fleeing an officer, dangerous driving.”

The force adds the man was not supposed to be driving a car due to a licence suspension.

As such, the vehicle was seized for 30 days, and the man is expected to receive numerous other fines in relation to the infraction.

There was no collision and no reported injuries, though there were two other people in the car.