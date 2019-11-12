MONTREAL – Some schools in the Greater Montreal area are closed Tuesday due to the overnight snowfall.

Eastern Townships School Board

Commission scolaire des Sommets

Montreal Oral School for the Deaf

Vanguard School

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board notes on its website that all of its schools and centres are open; however, there could be some bus delays.

There is currently a snowfall warning for the Greater Montreal region.

“Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected. The morning commute is expected to be especially challenging due to quickly accumulating snow on roads," Environment Canada states.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Anyone heading out on the roads Tuesday morning is encouraged to drive safety. Mayor Valérie Plante also put out a call to any Montrealers who have yet to install their winter tires to take public transit.

This is a developing story that will be updated.