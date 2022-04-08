Some Quebec health-care workers still waiting for up to $52,000 in pay equity
Unions representing thousands of health-care workers are growing impatient with the ongoing delays in pay equity payments.
Many workers are owed up to $52,000.
These wage adjustments vary according to job title and place on the pay scale.
They affect speech-language pathologists, dietitian-nutritionists, for example, and other jobs held predominantly by women.
Last February, the unions involved estimated that $1.15 billion was owed in pay equity for the 2010 and 2015 complaints.
The unions are insisting on a payment date.
At the Treasury Board, press secretary Florence Plourde admitted that the processing time is longer than expected, but she said as a reminder that the Treasury has signed 10 pay equity agreements with 11 union organizations, affecting 100,000 people -- which represents an imposing task.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 8, 2022.
