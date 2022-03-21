Overdue payments to Quebec health-care workers begin

Health-care workers walk across a sky bridge at a hospital in Montreal, Sunday, February 6, 2022, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada. Hospitalizations have been on a slow decline in the province allowing the government to ease certain restrictions to help curb the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Health-care workers walk across a sky bridge at a hospital in Montreal, Sunday, February 6, 2022, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada. Hospitalizations have been on a slow decline in the province allowing the government to ease certain restrictions to help curb the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What could a new COVID-19 variant look like? Here's what experts have to say

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in provinces across the country, Canadians may be feeling as though aspects of their lives are starting to return to 'normal.' But experts warn that lifting long-standing measures such as physical distance and masking will not only increase transmission, but raise the chances that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge.

China has fully militarized at least 3 islands in South China Sea: U.S. admiral

China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top U.S. military commander said Sunday.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon