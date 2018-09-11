Featured Video
Social media threat against 'BHS' forces closure of Beaconsfield High School
This post was reportedly received via AirDrop by dozens of students at Brunswick High School in Glynn County, Georgia, earlier this week. It caused a stir on the West Island of Montreal, when officials at Beaconsfield High School were notified of a mass shooting threat made against "BHS." (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:55AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 11, 2018 12:07PM EDT
A case of mistaken identity on social media forced the closure of Beaconsfield High School on Tuesday.
Police were contacted early in the morning when a mass shooting threat made against a ‘BHS’ began circulating on social media.
“Warning: SCHOOL SHOOTING SCHEDULED 4TH BLOCK @BHS… ITS GONNA BE WORTH IT,” the original post, dated September 10th, reads. “MY GOAL IS 20-30 STUDENTS DEAD. (Run, I Love A Good Hunt.)
The order to close the school was posted to the Lester B. Pearson’s website just before 5 a.m., and board spokesperson Jim Hendry confirmed that parents were sent a message around 9 a.m.
Police conducted an investigation on-scene, and confirmed there was no one in the school at the time.
Upon further investigation , it was established that the wording of the threat matched one made earlier this week against Brunswick High School in Glynn Country, Georgia.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly circulating the threat via AirDrop, a social media app on Apple phones.
According to The Brunswick news, the boy was charged with making terroristic threats, and the disruption of a public school – though school officials told the newspaper that it was an “empty threat.”
Montreal police believe the tweet was re-circulated among teens in the West Island, causing a palpable stir.
For the moment, however, police say there is not threat to staff and students of Beaconsfield High School.
Classes are expected to resume tomorrow.
