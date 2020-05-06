MONTREAL -- The spectacular Snowbirds jets of the Canadian Armed Forces are scheduled to fly over Quebec and stop there on Wednesday afternoon as part of their tour of Canada.

The formation of the nine Snowbirds is crisscrossing the country's skies in the hope of boosting the morale of people who continue to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the aircraft have flown over the three Maritime provinces. Bad weather conditions forced the pilots to postpone their flight over Newfoundland and Labrador.

After taking off Wednesday from Charlo, in northeastern New Brunswick, the Snowbirds are expected to pass through the Bas-Saint-Laurent region before flying over Rimouski at 2:40 p.m.

They will follow the Saint-Lawrence River in the Temiscouata region to Riviere-du-Loup before turning north. The red, white and blue jet planes with their characteristic white smoke trails should land around 3:30 p.m. in Saguenay.

Lieutenant-General Al Meinzinger, Commander, Royal Canadian Air Force, said that since Canadians cannot come together to attend air shows, the Snowbirds team is coming to Canadians to pay special tribute to them in this difficult period marked by COVID-19.

The Snowbirds team members are based in Moose Jaw, Sask.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.