

CTV Montreal





Montreal’s winter of discontent continues as Environment Canada has warned of a major winter storm system that is forecast to hit the city on Monday.

The Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal island areas are included in the warning.

Snow is expected to begin falling late Monday afternoon and it will likely turn to ice pellets and freezing rain around midnight.

"There is the potential for five to 15 mm of ice accretion here in Montreal," by Tuesday morning said Lori Graham.

She predicts that light rain will continue Tuesday morning, then change to snow later in the day.

Environment Canada warned that roads will be severely affected and any non-essential travel should be avoided.