MONTREAL – Snow clearing operations in Montreal are underway after one of the city's earliest snowfalls.

Crews hit the roads at 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to Montreal executive committee member Jean-François Parenteau. So far, the Info-Neige app confirms workers have removed about two per cent of the city's snow.

“Everybody is ready, but we have some new operators. They're getting to know their neighbourhoods,” Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said Tuesday.

“We have new machinery as well, but everything is ready.”

City officials note that Nov. 13 is the earliest it has ever launched snow removal operations.

The announcement was made after 20 cm of snow fell in the Greater Montreal area earlier this week. The snow removal operation is expected to last five days.