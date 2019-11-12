MONTREAL - We're more than a month from the official start of winter, but the city of Montreal is already planning its first snow-clearing operation of the year,

Montreal executive committee member Jean-Francois Parenteau announced Tuesday that the city's first snow-clearing operation will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

L'opération de chargement de la neige est déclenchée à compter du mercredi 13 novembre 2019 à 7h00. Depuis hier soir il est tombé environ 20 cm de neige à la station de l'aéroport à Dorval. Une première d’avoir un chargement si tôt en saison pour un 13 novembre! #polmtl pic.twitter.com/EZRL29SMRr — J-F Parenteau (@JFParenteau) November 12, 2019

Nov. 13 is the earliest that the city has had to launch a snow-clearing operation, Parenteau said.

The announcement comes after 20 cm of snow fell between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

After a couple of rough winters on the snow-clearing front, Parenteau and Mayor Valerie Plante on Monday vowed that the city will be ready to take on winter this year and keep Montreal's streets and sidewalks clear and safe.