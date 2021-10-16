Advertisement
Smashed Lamborghini abandoned in the middle of Montreal boulevard
Published Saturday, October 16, 2021 2:44PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 16, 2021 2:50PM EDT
Montreal police car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)
MONTREAL -- Police are investigating after a Lamborghini wound up smashed and abandoned in the middle of a Montreal boulevard.
Montreal police (SPVM) say they were alerted around 1:25 a.m. Saturday morning after a blue Lamborghini crashed in the middle of the Sources Blvd. near Brunswick Blvd.
The vehicle was unoccupied when officers arrived on the scene, and there were no injuries.