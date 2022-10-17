Slain Granby girl's family is suing youth protection and school service centre

The Youth Protection Branch (DPJ) and the Centre de services scolaires (CSS) du Val-des-Cerfs are the target of a lawsuit for more than $3 million by the family of the Granby girl, several media outlets report.

The legal proceedings are expected to be formalized Monday at the Granby courthouse.

The Granby girl died in 2019 when she was seven years old. Her story was widely reported and caused a wave of indignation in Quebec. The young girl, who was already abused and malnourished, was wrapped in layers of duct tape and plastic hours before her death.

Youth protection's effectiveness was questioned. A special commission on children's rights and youth protection, headed by Régine Laurent, was set up following the tragedy.

The girl's 32-year-old father pleaded guilty to a charge of forcibly confining his daughter, thus avoiding a trial on the three other charges, including criminal negligence causing the death of the girl.

The stepmother was convicted of false imprisonment and unpremeditated murder. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.