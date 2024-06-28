3 dead, multiple injured after fiery crash on Laval roadway

Three people are dead after a fiery crash involving a large truck and three other vehicles north of Montreal Friday afternoon.

Police say the collision happened just before 2 p.m. in Laval's Auteuil neighbourhood.

According to Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara, a large truck was heading south on Route 335 near Saint-Saëns Boulevard and crashed head-on with another vehicle that was heading north.

A third vehicle then crashed head-on with the truck before a fourth vehicle struck the truck from behind.

The truck and one of the vehicles caught on fire, police said.

In total, there were six victims, including the deceased and a pregnant woman whose life is no longer in danger. One of the vehicles was also transporting a man and a child, police say.

At least three of the victims were sent to hospital with serious injuries, but their conditions have stabilized, according to Erika Landry, a Laval police spokesperson.

Route 335 has been closed for several hours in both directions near Saint-Saëns Boulevard as police investigate.