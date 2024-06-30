Bryce Duke, Dominic Iankov rally Montreal to 4-2 victory over Union
Bryce Duke and had a goal and an assist, rookie Dominic Iankov netted the go-ahead score late in the second half and CF Montreal rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.
Quinn Sullivan staked the Union (4-8-8) to a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute, using assists from defender Nathan Harriel and Jack McGlynn to score for a second time this season. McGlynn's assist was his fifth of the season and Harriel picked up his third.
Montreal (5-8-7) evened the score in the 36th minute when Josef Martinez took a pass from Duke and found the net for the third time this season. It was the 108th career goal for Martinez, who moved into a tie with Jason Kreis for eighth on the league's all-time list. It was the second assist for Duke.
Philadelphia regained the lead and took it into halftime on a goal by Jesus Bueno. Leon Flach earned his first assist of the campaign on the second career goal for Bueno with both coming this season.
Duke knotted the score in the 56th minute with his second goal of the season, scoring unassisted.
The match stayed tied until Iankov, who subbed in for Martinez in the 76th minute, took a pass from Raheem Edwards in the 89th and scored for a 3-2 lead. Iankov, a 23-year-old midfielder, has two goals and two assists in five starts and 16 appearances this season. It was the third assist for Edwards.
Ruan, a defender, added an insurance goal in the second minute of stoppage time. It was the first goal this season for Ruan. Lassi Lappalainen and Kwadwo Opoku, who both subbed into the match in the 62nd minute, had assists.
Jonathan Sirois finished with three saves for Montreal, which has not lost at home since a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the defending-champion Columbus Crew on May 15.
Eighteen-year-old Andrew Rick had two saves in his second career start in goal for Philadelphia. Rick allowed two second-half goals in a 2-0 loss to Charlotte FC in his first career start on Wednesday.
Montreal leads the all-time series 11-9-10, including an 8-2-2 record at Stade Saputo.
Three of Philadelphia's four victories this season have come away from home. The Union have not won since May 18, going 0-4-3 in their last seven matches.
The two clubs played to a 2-2 draw earlier this month in Pennsylvania.
The Union stay on the road to play the Chicago Fire on Wednesday. Montreal travels to play New York City FC on Wednesday.
This report by The Associated Press was first published on June 30, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Severe thunderstorm alerts in place across Quebec
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
She's still busy at 105. What secrets and science are behind Canada's 'super agers'?
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
Charges pending after 3-year-old Edmonton boy struck, killed by truck in marked crosswalk
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
The new airline rivalries: Air Canada vs. Porter, WestJet vs. Flair
In a country traditionally dominated by two national airlines, a new set of aviation rivalries has emerged. Porter is increasingly moving in on Air Canada's home turf of Central Canada as well as cross-country routes, while WestJet seeks to counter the threat of Flair Airlines in a shift from the decades-old industry dynamic of sparring between the two biggest carriers.
'Lab-grown' meat maker hosts Miami tasting party as Florida ban goes into effect
As Florida's ban on "lab-grown" meat is set to go into effect next week, one manufacturer hosted a last hurrah — at least for now — with a cultivated meat-tasting party in Miami.
Some of the wealthiest Canadians in Canada, according to Forbes
If you gathered all the wealth that billionaires currently have worldwide, you would have about US$14.2 trillion, according to Forbes Magazine. But what about in Canada alone?
Summer hours are a perk small businesses can offer to workers to boost morale
Business owners have found that offering summer hours – a reduced schedule on Fridays, usually between Victoria Day and Labour Day — can be a way to boost employee morale. Workers are able to deal with summer childcare gaps, return to the office refreshed and feel like their job values them, owners say.
'7 years of regret': Raunchy leg piece wins bad tattoo competition at Edmonton Expo Centre
Friday night was a celebration of mistakes for a small group of body art enthusiasts.
Nude beach etiquette: Lose your clothes, not your manners
Most of us have felt the freedom and delight that comes with stripping down to a swimsuit on a sunny day and wading into a cool sea, the horizon twinkling in the distance.
A study identified 6 types of depression. Here’s why that matters
Scientists may be a step closer to that reality, thanks to new research that has identified six subtypes — or 'biotypes' — of major depression via brain imaging combined with machine learning.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend.
-
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
-
Triple shooting at Hamilton party leaves 1 person dead: police
One person is dead after a triple shooting at a party in Hamilton early Sunday morning, police say.
Ottawa
-
How to get to Lebreton Flats Park on foot, by bike on Canada Day
Many streets are going to be closed to traffic during the Canada Day celebrations Monday, says the Government of Canada on its website.
-
Ontario appoints supervisor to oversee Renfrew Victoria Hospital amid claims of financial irregularities
New information has surfaced regarding the province appointing a supervisor to oversee Renfrew Victoria Hospital (RVH).
-
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
Several events across the city will be hosting fireworks displays as part of their celebrations next Monday, while residents are allowed to host private fireworks displays on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton golf course residences win national award
The recent construction of seasonal homes at a Cape Breton golf course is proving to be a hole-in-one on the national stage.
-
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
-
One Sydney restaurant temporarily reopens on Canada Day weekend, another temporarily closes
It was a tale of two restaurants in Sydney, N.S., on Saturday as one popular eatery reopened for a couple of days, while another has temporarily closed.
N.L.
-
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
-
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
-
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
-
She's still busy at 105. What secrets and science are behind Canada's 'super agers'?
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
-
Faulty brakes, airbag systems: Here are the cars recalled in Canada
Transport Canada recalled various vehicles over the last week, including Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen and Porsche cars.
London
-
London, Ont. fire crews battle garage fire
Fire crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire in the 100-block of Springbank Drive late Saturday night.
-
Owen Sound police make arrest after alleged downtown knife attack
A man has been charged by Owen Sound police after allegedly attacking someone with a knife.
-
Cool and cloudy Sunday
Cloudy conditions will linger before the sun comes out this long weekend.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
-
Eight people displaced by Kitchener house fire
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
-
More than 150 Cargill workers turn to Guelph Food Bank as strike enters second month
The strike at a Cargill meat processing plant in Guelph has now entered its second month, leaving many employees in a difficult situation.
Windsor
-
Suspect arrested after 7-hour standoff with Windsor police
One man is in custody after a lengthy standoff with Windsor police.
-
Windsor man nearing 100th birthday credits active lifestyle and carefree eating for longevity
As Bob Stevenson approaches his 100th birthday, he continues to drive independently, tend to his garden daily, and make time to visit his 92-year-old fiancée.
-
Two people arrested for allegedly stabbing each other: WPS
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two suspects who allegedly stabbed one another during a dispute.
Barrie
-
Barrie's city services on Canada Day
Review buses, parking and firework regulations information for city services affected on Canada Day.
-
Police cruiser catches fire in overnight assault investigation
Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.
-
Six people taken to hospital following crash near Alliston
Six people are in hospital after a crash near Alliston Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
'This amount of stress is awful': B.C. woman says senior relatives stranded in Calgary amid WestJet strike
A Maple Ridge, B.C. resident says her mother and mother-in-law’s first trip to Canada has ended on a frustrating note after their flight home was suddenly cancelled amid a strike at WestJet.
-
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
-
Metro Vancouver Transit Police hand out 268 tickets for driving in bus lanes during crackdown
Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they handed out 334 tickets to drivers across the region during a four-day crackdown on misuse of bus lanes.
Vancouver Island
-
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
-
Langford rainbow crosswalk vandalized twice in 48 hours: RCMP
Police have released surveillance video of two vandalism incidents at a rainbow crosswalk in Langford, B.C., and are appealing to the public to help identify the suspects involved.
-
As fall elections loom, are fears for the state of democracy in Canada justified?
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
Winnipeg
-
'It's something to see': How water towers have transformed into Manitoba skyline icons
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
-
Paredes kicks 52-yard field goal in OT as Stampeders edge Blue Bombers 22-19
Paredes kicked a 52-yard field goal to lead the Calgary Stampeders (2-1) to an exciting 22-19 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (0-4) in front of 22,386 fans at McMahon Stadium on Saturday night.
-
‘The number is evolving’: Over 10 WestJet flights cancelled at Winnipeg airport due to strike
More and more WestJet flights are getting cancelled due to an ongoing labour dispute between the airline and its mechanics.
Calgary
-
Long weekend exodus helps drive down Calgary water consumption as repair process nears completion
The city is entering the final stages of resuming water service through its repaired feeder main, as water consumption continues to fall below the city’s threshold level.
-
Paredes kicks 52-yard field goal in OT as Stampeders edge Blue Bombers 22-19
Demerio Houston did his part and then watched as Rene Paredes emerged as the overtime hero.
-
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
Edmonton
-
Police seek witnesses after body found in Mill Creek Ravine: EPS
A dead person was found in Mill Creek Ravine on Saturday and Edmonton police are investigating the death as suspicious.
-
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
-
Charges pending after 3-year-old Edmonton boy struck, killed by truck in marked crosswalk
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
Regina
-
Regina man suffers 'severe injury' from large bladed weapon, RPS seeks assistance
Regina police are seeking assistance after a man suffered an injury late Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.
-
Gamers battle it out at weekend Summer Arcadian tournament in Regina
Gamers from all across Saskatchewan battled it out over the weekend, making for a fun showdown at the Lazy Owl in Regina.
-
How Sask. RCMP used a drone to help stranded hikers
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
Saskatoon
-
'They have nowhere to go': Hundreds walk in Saskatoon to raise awareness for domestic violence
More than one hundred walkers showed up in Saskatoon on Saturday to raise awareness for domestic abuse and homicide in the city.
-
Pedestrian struck by car in Prince Albert airlifted to Saskatoon
A 38-year-old man from Prince Albert is recovering in Saskatoon after being struck by a car on Friday night.
-
Sask. may consider ban on cellphone use in classrooms
Saskatchewan may consider a ban on cellphone use in classrooms.