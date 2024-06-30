Bryce Duke, Dominic Iankov rally Montreal to 4-2 victory over Union

Bryce Duke and had a goal and an assist, rookie Dominic Iankov netted the go-ahead score late in the second half and CF Montreal rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Quinn Sullivan staked the Union (4-8-8) to a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute, using assists from defender Nathan Harriel and Jack McGlynn to score for a second time this season. McGlynn's assist was his fifth of the season and Harriel picked up his third.

Montreal (5-8-7) evened the score in the 36th minute when Josef Martinez took a pass from Duke and found the net for the third time this season. It was the 108th career goal for Martinez, who moved into a tie with Jason Kreis for eighth on the league's all-time list. It was the second assist for Duke.

Philadelphia regained the lead and took it into halftime on a goal by Jesus Bueno. Leon Flach earned his first assist of the campaign on the second career goal for Bueno with both coming this season.

Duke knotted the score in the 56th minute with his second goal of the season, scoring unassisted.

The match stayed tied until Iankov, who subbed in for Martinez in the 76th minute, took a pass from Raheem Edwards in the 89th and scored for a 3-2 lead. Iankov, a 23-year-old midfielder, has two goals and two assists in five starts and 16 appearances this season. It was the third assist for Edwards.

Ruan, a defender, added an insurance goal in the second minute of stoppage time. It was the first goal this season for Ruan. Lassi Lappalainen and Kwadwo Opoku, who both subbed into the match in the 62nd minute, had assists.

Jonathan Sirois finished with three saves for Montreal, which has not lost at home since a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the defending-champion Columbus Crew on May 15.

Eighteen-year-old Andrew Rick had two saves in his second career start in goal for Philadelphia. Rick allowed two second-half goals in a 2-0 loss to Charlotte FC in his first career start on Wednesday.

Montreal leads the all-time series 11-9-10, including an 8-2-2 record at Stade Saputo.

Three of Philadelphia's four victories this season have come away from home. The Union have not won since May 18, going 0-4-3 in their last seven matches.

The two clubs played to a 2-2 draw earlier this month in Pennsylvania.

The Union stay on the road to play the Chicago Fire on Wednesday. Montreal travels to play New York City FC on Wednesday.