A Kahnawake history teacher is speaking out against a plaque in Old Montreal that he says is offensive to Canada’s Indigenous people.

The plaque, which is in front of the Bank of Montreal on Place D’Armes, honours the memory of Paul de Chomedey de Maisonneuve, the founder of Montreal. The inscription says that near the site is where de Maisonneuve killed in Iroquois chief with his own hands.

“How could anyone put this up and people walk by for so long?” said Michael Rice. “I mean, where has common sense gone?”

Rice also takes exception with the monument’s accuracy, saying de Maisonneuve didn’t use his bare hands. He first raised the issue several decades ago and last summer, during Montreal’s 375th celebrations, the bank agreed to make changes. But six months later, nothing has been done.

“I figured it would be changed,” said Rice. “Then, seeing the 375th celebrations with Denis Coderre and many Native leaders, I figured ‘My God, 28 years, you still can’t change this plaque or add something to it.”

Officials from the Bank of Montreal said the plaque will be changed but that the ultimate decision also lies with other organizations like the Quebec government.

“We have decided to take the appropriate steps to erase that sentence, which we are in the works to do right now,” said bank spokesperson Francois Morin.

Rice said he’d like to see a second plaque added to give the Iroquois account of history.

“The Iroquois perspective is we’re basically asserting that this was their territory, they were not acquiescing and giving up the land. They weren’t giving up the title,” he said.