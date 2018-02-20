

CTV Montreal





Police arrested six people following an assault in Cote St. Luc that took place Tuesday night.

Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle said a 911 call was make around 9 p.m. about the assault at the corner of Eldridge and Kildare.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, made his way to a home on Kildare and Leger where he asked for help.

Boisselle said the man was conscious but suffering from severe upper body injuries when police arrived.

He told officers that three people had attacked him, before he was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police spent hours scouring the region and arrested three men and three women, all between 17 and 24 years old.

The suspects were questioned overnight by police.