    Voters head to the polls for byelections in Montreal and Winnipeg

    A voter heads to advance polls in Lasalle, Que., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi) A voter heads to advance polls in Lasalle, Que., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)
    Canadians in two federal ridings are choosing their next member of Parliament on Monday, and political parties are closely watching the results. 

    Winnipeg's Elmwood —Transcona seat has been vacant since the NDP's Daniel Blaikie left federal politics. 

    The New Democrats are hoping to hold onto the riding, and polls suggest the Conservatives are in the running. 

    The Montreal seat of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun opened up when former justice minister David Lametti left politics.

    Polls suggest the race is tight between the Liberal candidate and the Bloc Québécois, but the NDP is also hopeful it can win.

    The Conservatives took over a Liberal stronghold seat in another byelection in Toronto earlier this summer, a loss that sent shock waves through the governing party and intensified calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as leader. 

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.

    Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday announced changes to some mortgage rules as part of an effort to make housing more affordable, a critical political issue that has hurt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.

