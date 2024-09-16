Voters head to the polls for byelections in Montreal and Winnipeg

Canadians in two federal ridings are choosing their next member of Parliament on Monday, and political parties are closely watching the results.

Winnipeg's Elmwood —Transcona seat has been vacant since the NDP's Daniel Blaikie left federal politics.

The New Democrats are hoping to hold onto the riding, and polls suggest the Conservatives are in the running.

The Montreal seat of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun opened up when former justice minister David Lametti left politics.

Polls suggest the race is tight between the Liberal candidate and the Bloc Québécois, but the NDP is also hopeful it can win.

The Conservatives took over a Liberal stronghold seat in another byelection in Toronto earlier this summer, a loss that sent shock waves through the governing party and intensified calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as leader.

