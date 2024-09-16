MONTREAL
Montreal

    • A motorcyclist dies after running off the road in Outaouais

    Police in the MRC des Collines are investigating a fatal motorbike accident. Photo taken in Philadelphia on Monday January 17, 2022. (The Associated Press/Matt Rourke) Police in the MRC des Collines are investigating a fatal motorbike accident. Photo taken in Philadelphia on Monday January 17, 2022. (The Associated Press/Matt Rourke)
    Share

    A 30-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday evening after running off the road in Chelsea, in the Outaouais region.

    Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency services were notified that a man had lost control of his motorcycle on Lac-Meech Road.

    The 30-year-old man, a resident of Gatineau, was attended to by first responders, who performed resuscitation manoeuvres. However, his death was pronounced shortly after the accident.

    Officers from the MRC des Collines have opened an investigation to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

    The police investigation forced the temporary closure of Lac-Meech Road, which reopened early Monday.

    In addition to the police investigation, a coroner's inquiry is underway.   

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 16, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday announced changes to some mortgage rules as part of an effort to make housing more affordable, a critical political issue that has hurt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News