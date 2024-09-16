A motorcyclist dies after running off the road in Outaouais

A 30-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday evening after running off the road in Chelsea, in the Outaouais region.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency services were notified that a man had lost control of his motorcycle on Lac-Meech Road.

The 30-year-old man, a resident of Gatineau, was attended to by first responders, who performed resuscitation manoeuvres. However, his death was pronounced shortly after the accident.

Officers from the MRC des Collines have opened an investigation to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police investigation forced the temporary closure of Lac-Meech Road, which reopened early Monday.

In addition to the police investigation, a coroner's inquiry is underway.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 16, 2024.