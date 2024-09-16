Launch of Quebec's first environmental volunteer network

MONTREAL
    Several environmental organizations launched Quebec's first national environmental volunteer network, VolonTerre Québec, on Monday morning in Montreal to facilitate environmental volunteerism.

    VolonTerre is an online platform connecting Quebec's environmental organizations with volunteers looking to get involved in environmental causes.

    "It's kind of like Tinder for the environment," said Alain Branchaud, Executive Director of SNAP Québec, during a press conference.

    The platform also aims to strengthen volunteers' sense of belonging by offering a network enriched with events and workshops.

    VolonTerre also plans to organize "recognition events" to reward the contributions of volunteers involved in conservation and ecological transition efforts in Quebec.

    The SNAP Space, located on Saint-Denis Street in Montreal, will be made available for volunteers to meet up.

    VolonTerre is the result of a collaboration between several Quebec environmental organizations, such as Climate Reality Canada, Nature Québec, Équiterre, and the David Suzuki Foundation. 

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 16, 2024. 

