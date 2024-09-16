Workplace harassment: CNESST launches awareness campaign

The number of complaints for psychological or sexual harassment in the workplace is increasing. As of Aug. 30, no less than 4,182 cases have been handled by the Commission for Standards, Equity, Health, and Safety at Work (CNESST), compared to 4,577 for all of 2023 and 3,934 in 2022.

The agency launched a $365,000 advertising campaign on Monday to help employers and employees identify abusive, humiliating, and harmful behaviours.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet made the announcement on Monday at the CNESST office in Quebec City.

In 2023, no less than $190 million was paid out in compensation for work-related injuries caused by violence, stress, and workplace harassment.

The cost could rise in the coming years, according to Boulet.

“This is not what we want, but it can be anticipated or expected. In my opinion, it must be anticipated. And the culture of reporting or denouncing [such behavior] needs to permeate all workplaces.”

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 16, 2024.