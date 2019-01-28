

CTV Montreal





After weeks of living without heat and hot water, a group of single mothers have had to leave their homes.

While they’re being put up in a hotel on Decarie Blvd. for now, they're wondering what will happen next.

“We’re glad to be warm and to be able to shower and you know, not have to boil pots for the kids to have their baths,” said Melissa Robertson, a mother of three who is still making do with a longer commute to get the kids to school and no kitchen.

Until last week, Robertson didn't have any heat in her NDG building that’s run by the non-profit group Project Chance.

The organization provides subsidized housing for single mothers trying to finish their education.

Three weeks ago, the heating system stopped working. Then a pipe burst.

City inspectors visited the Benny Farm building on Friday afternoon when it called the Red Cross and moved everyone out.

“Our landlord can't tell us what's going to happen, so it's extremely frustrating being in a situation where I myself am not in control,” said Natalie Robinson.

The building has a long list of problems. A report last year detailed issues with the furnace and pipes, as well as mould and rats.

The repairs would cost $260,000 – but Project Chance doesn’t have that kind of money.

Director Theresa Capel called Quebec’s housing society, the SHQ, which gave Project Chance the building 14 years ago.

“I called them and I said, ‘This is urgent. We need some kind of help.’ And so far, that's not forthcoming,” said Capel.

The SHQ said it's already paid to maintain the heating system “several times” since November and it's now “analyzing” whether it will pay more.

In the meantime, the city is stepping in to do the work and will bill Project Chance later.

“I feel for them, I mean they're single moms with young children which is difficult at the best of times,” said CDN-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery.

It could be months before the building is fixed – and it could also turn out that the building is not worth saving. That's the most troubling part for the families, who are now living at a hotel.

“I'm in this program because I'm trying to finish my studies at McGill and move on with my life and if they were to shut this program, I'm just not sure,” said Robinson.