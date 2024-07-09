Significant rainfall expected in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon

Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a weather statement for the island of Montreal due to the expected downpour. Rainfall amounts between 30 and 50 millimetres are expected in Montreal, along with moderate winds.

David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says this system still has a lot of uncertainty.

"We have seen the system actually move a little further south. So it actually goes south of Montreal, but it is not going to miss Montreal," Phillips says.

"Montreal is clearly going to see the rain from this. It may just not be the amounts that they will see further south and further east, say the Eastern Townships."

Currently, a rainfall warning is in effect for the Sherbrooke area. Rainfall between 50 and 70 millimetres is expected, as well as moderate winds.

"If the system slows down when it enters Canada, that slowing down can be a problem because then it has more time to spread its misery. If it slows down, it's going to pour down more," he noted.

"If the rain falls intensely, it could cause some pooling and ponding and intersections could be flooded and maybe basements."

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

According to Phillips, Montreal has already seen 30 per cent more rainfall in the last four months.

The rain will bring cooler temperatures but is expected to warm up again by the weekend.

"We will be back into temperature that would be 29 to 31 degrees which is four or five degrees warmer than normal."