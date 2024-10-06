'They all have to come home': Montrealers call for Hamas to release Israeli hostages

Monday marks one year since the Hamas attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

The heartbreak still runs deep.

A sea of yellow shirts, ribbons, and balloons marched through Hampstead with about 200 Montrealers calling for the release of hostages held by the group, designated by Canada as a terrorist organization.

"They’re old people, young people, mothers, brothers, they all have to come home," one man said at the march.

"They don’t deserve to be there. They deserve to see the light of day. They deserve to see their families," said a youth.

The march, led by local group Run for Their Lives, is part of a global day of action. According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents the loved ones of those who were taken, 97 of the 250 hostages abducted on Oct. 7 have not come home.

"We must have hope and that is why we’re here. To stress the urgency," said Amir Amozig.

"That’s why we take time from family and ourselves to be here and march in solidarity," said Michael Shafter.

The overwhelming message on Sunday was that one year is enough and it's time for families to be reunited and for peace to prevail.