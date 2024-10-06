MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police investigate woman's suspicious death on Montreal's South Shore; man arrested

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    A man was taken into custody Sunday after a woman was found dead in a home on Montreal's South Shore.

    Police aren't releasing many details and are only describing the woman's death as suspicious.

    At around 2 a.m., the Régie intermunicipale de police Roussillon was called to the home on Union Street in Sainte-Catherine, in Quebec's Montérégie region. Police officers found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A forensic identification team was called in and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) took over the investigation, according to spokesperson Elizabeth Marquis-Guy.

    A man was arrested Sunday morning and sent to hospital. The SQ declined to say whether there is any link between him and the deceased woman. 

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News