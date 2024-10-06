Police investigate woman's suspicious death on Montreal's South Shore; man arrested

A man was taken into custody Sunday after a woman was found dead in a home on Montreal's South Shore.

Police aren't releasing many details and are only describing the woman's death as suspicious.

At around 2 a.m., the Régie intermunicipale de police Roussillon was called to the home on Union Street in Sainte-Catherine, in Quebec's Montérégie region. Police officers found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A forensic identification team was called in and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) took over the investigation, according to spokesperson Elizabeth Marquis-Guy.

A man was arrested Sunday morning and sent to hospital. The SQ declined to say whether there is any link between him and the deceased woman.

The investigation is ongoing.