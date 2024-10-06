Montreal police investigating another arson after Rockaberry targeted

Montreal police are investigating another arson attack on a local business after a restaurant was targeted overnight.

At around 3:35 a.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call about a fire inside the Rockaberry near the corner of Jean-Talon Street and Langelier Boulevard in the Saint-Leonard borough.

According to police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier, someone threw an incendiary device, possibly a Molotov cocktail, through the front window.

The fire caused "minor" damage to the property, which was empty. No injuries were reported and no nearby buildings needed to be evacuated.

This is at least the third arson being investigated in as many days. Police said a business in Pointe-Saint-Charles was targeted two nights in a row by arson, causing major damage during the second attack in the early morning hours on Saturday.

No arrests have been made in any of the recent cases.