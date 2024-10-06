Stroll and Dash supports young Montreal cancer patients

Christina Dangelas was proud to be volunteering and sporting her red cape on Sunday today.

She's what the Montreal Children's Hospital calls a hero, meaning she was once a young cancer patient in their care.

At 11 years old, Dangelas was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of cancer that starts in the bones.

"I got really sick for a while and I lost mobility in my arm. But I'm here today and I'm healthy now. And I was in remission one year after in 2016," she says.

Now 20, Dangelas is one of many heroes and families giving back to Sarah's Fund for Cedars. Founded in 2001 by Sarah Cook, a young cancer patient herself, the fund has raised more than $14 million to provide life-changing care and programs.

From left: Christina Dangelas, a former Montreal Children's Hospital patient, and Connie Richards, coordinator on Sarah's Floor, participate in the 2024 Stroll & Dash event. (CTV News)

Stroll & Dash event co-chair Casey Tabah says the community's enthusiasm shows how much effort is needed and appreciated.

"Sarah's Fund for Cedars supports Sarah's Floor. It's the pediatric oncology division at The Children's. Sarah's floor is for patients that are there for an extended period of time ... Two of our top fundraising teams this year were families from Sarah's floor, so it shows that it sees the value and is giving back," Tabah says.

Connie Richards, the coordinator on Sarah's Floor, says there are ways that truly anyone can show their support.

"I have heroes volunteering, running. There's staff, there's nurses, there's doctors, there's families. People are just all pitching in. Sarah's floor is a family floor," Richards said.

It's with family in mind that this year, Sarah's fund will support H.O.P.E., a program created to address patients' and families' psychological needs. With cancer being the second-leading cause of death by disease among Canadian children, according to Health Canada, Sarah's Fund has committed to raising $365,000 for H.O.P.E by 2026.

The hope is that more heroes like Dangelas can stroll, dash, dance and more.