Firefighters awarded medals for 'heroism' in saving lives during 2023 Old Montreal fire

Five Montreal firefighters were formally recognized Sunday for their heroic efforts to save people's lives during the major fire in Old Montreal last year that killed seven people.

The ceremony was held in Quebec City for National Firefighter Recognition Day.

Firefighters Benoit Bourgie, Kevin Graindlair-Laroche and Claude Smith were awarded the Meritorious Service Medal to highlight outstanding leadership or going above and beyond the call of duty during an exceptional intervention during the fire on March 16, 2023.

Julien Berjot and Keith Brown were awarded the Cross of Courage, which recognizes acts by firefighters done "at the risk of his or her life during an intervention."

The awards come days after more than 100 firefighters were called to another major building fire in the same neighbourhood Friday morning, killing two — a mother and her seven-year-old daughter from France — and injuring two others. Both fires are the subject of a Montreal police arson investigation.

On Sunday, Quebec's public safety ministry detailed how the firefighters acted quickly to get as many people out of the burning building during the 2023 fire.

More than 120 firefighters were called to a 5-alarm fire on du Port Street and Place d'Youville in Montreal's Old Port on March 16, 2023. (CTV News/Olivia O'Malley)

"That day, with stress levels soaring due to the urgency of the situation, Julien Berjot and Keith Brown set up portable ladders to save three people from certain death. Although they both sustain injuries during the evacuation of a person half-suspended in the air, they continue their mission with courage," reads a summary in a news release.

During the rescue, Smith positioned his ladder to reach people on the third floor of the building on Place d'Youville, in the city's historic district. Colleagues Graindlair-Laroche Bourgie then deployed a 35-foot portable ladder to save four people on the second floor.

"As soon as the operation was complete, they heard cries for help coming from another window and managed to move the ladder with precision despite the thick smoke, evacuating a fifth victim."

Public Security Minister François Bonnardel recognized the Montreal firefighters for their bravery.

"The unusually violent fire that broke out in the Old Port of Montreal last year unfortunately caused a number of tragic deaths that left a deep impression on Montrealers," he said in a statement.

"But thanks to the heroism of the firefighters present, many other lives were saved."

A total of 13 Meritorious Service Medals were given to Quebec firefighters this year. Five firefighters were given the Crosses of Courage, two were given Citations of Honour, and 22 were awarded Citations of Recognition for their acts.